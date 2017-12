Qantas Group announced (14-Dec-2017) Qantas Loyalty CEO Jayne Hrdlicka resigned from the group after seven years. Ms Hrdlicka joined Qantas in 2010 as group executive of strategy and technology before becoming Jetstar Group CEO in 2012. Ms Hrdlicka became Qantas Loyalty CEO in Nov-2017 and will remain in the role until she leaves the group in Mar-2018. An appointment to the role of Qantas Loyalty CEO is expected to be made in due course in 2018. [more - original PR]