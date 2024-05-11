Qantas Project Sunrise onboard experience to be 'quite unique': Senior EVP Americas

Qantas Airways senior EVP the Americas Oronzo Miccoli, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (09-May-2024) on the carrier's Project Sunrise programme to connect Sydney nonstop with New York and London with A350-1000 equipment, stating: "There's still a sense of disbelief around in terms of that being possible. We're about two years away, we're expecting to launch that in 3Q2026". Mr Miccoli added: "We are constantly looking for ways to differentiate and create a sustainable competitive advantage... The onboard experience is going to be quite unique. We've invested huge amounts in research to redesign the entire experience". Mr Miccoli also said the arrival of the A350s in 2026 will "unlock some capacity" in the airline's system "to look at new markets".