Qantas presents research into consumer expectations for ultra long haul services

Qantas presented (28-Jan-2019) research into consumer expectations for ultra long haul services as the carrier aims to launch nonstop services from Australia's east coast to New York and London by 2022. Top research trends include focus on health, exercise, wellness and "separation of experience" at different stages of a long haul service, innovative cabin designs in both seat and non seat spaces, virtual reality experiences and an onboard menu offering an expanded range of beverages. Qantas International CEO Alison Webster said the new research is showing increased interest towards physical well being, state of mind and personal time and space. "Our job now is to determine where the most demand is and create this cabin in a way that makes it both affordable for customers and commercially viable for the airline. Everything is on the table and we are excited about what innovations may come from this research", she said. [more - original PR]