22-Jun-2022 11:38 AM

Qantas operates nonstop Perth-Rome promotional flight on 22-Jun-2022

Western Australia's Government announced (21-Jun-2022) Qantas will operate a promotional flight on the Perth-Rome Fiumicino route on 22-Jun-2022, before the official start of services on 25-Jun-2022. The service will operate with Boeing 787-9 equipment and will be the first nonstop service between Australia and Continental Europe. The new seasonal service will operate three times weekly until 06-Oct-2022 and is expected to resume in 2023. Over the two year period, the service is expected to attract more than 3700 extra visitors to Perth, generating approximate additional visitor spend of AUD7.7 million (USD5.37 million). The new route is supported by the Western Australian Government through Tourism WA as part of the AUD75 million (USD52.3 million) Aviation Recovery Fund within the AUD195 million (USD135.9 million) Reconnect WA package. [more - original PR]

