20-Jun-2019 11:02 AM

Qantas makes major update to Frequent Flyer programme

Qantas announced (20-Jun-2019) changes to its Qantas Frequent Flyer programme which will be implemented in the following 12 months:

  • An additional one million seats p/a on Qantas and partner airlines;
  • Reduction of carrier charges of up to 50% on international bookings, with an average saving of AUD200 (USD138);
  • Up to 10% reduction in the amount of points required for international economy Classic Reward seats;
  • Increasing the amount points required for upgrades and Classic Reward seats in premium cabins;
  • Introduction of a new tiered points programme to reward members who earn most of their points through on the ground transactions;
  • Introduction of a 'Lifetime Platinum' status. [more - original PR]

