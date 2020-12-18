18-Dec-2020 9:50 AM
Qantas launches seven new services, operates to more domestic destinations than pre-COVID
Qantas announced (18-Dec-2020) a major expansion to its regional network, adding seven new services across New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria:
- Sydney-Griffith: Daily, effective 01-Feb-2021;
- Melbourne-Newcastle: Twelve times weekly, effective 01-Feb-2021;
- Melbourne-Merimbula: Four times weekly, effective 01-Feb-2021;
- Melbourne-Mount Gambier: Five times weekly, effective 28-Mar-2021;
- Melbourne-Wagga Wagga: Four times weekly, effective 28-Mar-2021;
- Melbourne-Albury: Four times weekly, effective 28-Mar-2021;
- Adelaide-Mount Gambier: Five times weekly, effective 28-Mar-2021.
Qantas will now be operating to five more destinations across Australia than it was prior to coronavirus, up from 57 to 62. [more - original PR]