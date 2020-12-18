Become a CAPA Member
18-Dec-2020 9:50 AM

Qantas launches seven new services, operates to more domestic destinations than pre-COVID

Qantas announced (18-Dec-2020) a major expansion to its regional network, adding seven new services across New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria:

  • Sydney-Griffith: Daily, effective 01-Feb-2021;
  • Melbourne-Newcastle: Twelve times weekly, effective 01-Feb-2021;
  • Melbourne-Merimbula: Four times weekly, effective 01-Feb-2021;
  • Melbourne-Mount Gambier: Five times weekly, effective 28-Mar-2021;
  • Melbourne-Wagga Wagga: Four times weekly, effective 28-Mar-2021;
  • Melbourne-Albury: Four times weekly, effective 28-Mar-2021;
  • Adelaide-Mount Gambier: Five times weekly, effective 28-Mar-2021.

Qantas will now be operating to five more destinations across Australia than it was prior to coronavirus, up from 57 to 62. [more - original PR]

