Qantas launches Melbourne-Tokyo exclusive frequent flyer 'Points Plane'

Qantas announced (13-May-2019) the carrier's first dedicated 'Points Plane', to operate Melbourne-Tokyo Narita service with A380 equipment on 21-Oct-2019 and returning on 26-Oct-2019. The exclusive service is available to Qantas members redeeming frequent flyer points. The service will have unique inflight services, including a bespoke cocktail and meal service, signature pyjamas and inflight giveaways. Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth stated: "If this concept is a success, which we think it will be, Qantas hopes to operate more regular Frequent Flyer only flights to other international and domestic destinations in the near future". [more - original PR]