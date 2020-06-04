Qantas, Jetstar see 'a lot of pent up demand', to increase capacity to 15% by end of Jun-2020
Qantas Airways announced (04-Jun-2020) plans to increase scheduled capacity from 5% to 15% of usual operations by the end of Jun-2020. Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce stated: "We know there is a lot of pent up demand for air travel and we are already seeing a big increase in customers booking and planning flights in the weeks and months ahead", adding: "We can quickly ramp up flying in time for the July school holidays if border restrictions have eased more by then". Qantas intends to return more employees to service in order to support the expanded network, however it will continue to stand down a majority of employees. Schedule adjustments are as follows:
- Qantas Airways:
- Frequency increase:
- Sydney-Melbourne: From five to 46 times weekly;
- Sydney-Brisbane: From five to 21 times weekly;
- Melbourne-Brisbane: From four to 14 times weekly;
- Canberra-Sydney: From five to 19 times weekly;
- Canberra-Melbourne: From five to 16 times weekly;
- Canberra-Brisbane: From five to 10 times weekly;
- Launceston-Melbourne: From twice to three times weekly;
- Melbourne-Mildura: From twice to six times weekly;
- Adelaide-Port Lincoln: From twice to six times weekly;
- Adelaide-Kingscote: From twice to three times weekly;
- Adelaide-Whyalla: From twice to three times weekly;
- Sydney-Albury: From twice to six times weekly;
- Sydney-Armidale: From twice to three times weekly;
- Sydney-Coffs Harbour: From twice weekly via Port Macquarie to six times weekly nonstop service;
- Sydney-Dubbo: From twice to six times weekly;
- Sydney-Port Macquarie: From twice weekly via Coffs Harbour to six times weekly nonstop service;
- Sydney-Tamworth: From twice to six times weekly;
- Sydney-Wagga Wagga: From twice to six times weekly;
- Perth-Newman: From twice to 10 times weekly;
- Perth-Karratha: From twice to nine times weekly;
- Perth-Port Hedland: From twice weekly via Puraburdoo to nine times weekly direct service;
- Perth-Broome: From twice to seven times weekly;
- Perth-Kalgoorlie: From twice to five times weekly;
- Perth-Geraldton: From twice to three times weekly;
- Perth-Learmonth: From twice to three times weekly;
- Brisbane-Emerald: From twice to six times weekly;
- Brisbane-Gladstone: From twice to seven times weekly;
- Brisbane-Mackay: From three to 10 times weekly;
- Brisbane-Moranbah: From three to nine times weekly;
- Brisbane-Mount Isa: From twice to five times weekly;
- Brisbane-Rockhampton: From three to 11 times weekly;
- Cairns-Horn Island: From twice to three times weekly;
- Cairns-Townsville: From six to eight times weekly;
- Cairns-Weipa: From twice to three times weekly;
- Mackay-Rockhampton: From twice to five times weekly;
- Mackay-Townsville: From three to five times weekly;
- Resume:
- Launch:
- Frequency increase:
- Jetstar Airways:
- Frequency increase:
- Sydney-Melbourne: From seven to 21 times weekly;
- Sydney-Brisbane: From seven to nine times weekly;
- Melbourne-Brisbane: From three to five times weekly;
- Sydney-Ballina Byron Bay: From twice to four times weekly;
- Brisbane-Cairns: From twice to three times weekly;
- Brisbane-Townsville: From twice to three times weekly;
- Resume:
- Melbourne-Ballina Byron Bay: Three times weekly;
- Melbourne-Newcastle: Three times weekly;
- Brisbane-Whitsunday Coast: Three times weekly.
- Frequency increase:
Qantas will also adjust twice weekly Perth-Port Hedland-Paraburdoo service to operate as twice weekly Perth-Paraburdoo nonstop service. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]