Qantas, Jetstar see 'a lot of pent up demand', to increase capacity to 15% by end of Jun-2020

Qantas Airways announced (04-Jun-2020) plans to increase scheduled capacity from 5% to 15% of usual operations by the end of Jun-2020. Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce stated: "We know there is a lot of pent up demand for air travel and we are already seeing a big increase in customers booking and planning flights in the weeks and months ahead", adding: "We can quickly ramp up flying in time for the July school holidays if border restrictions have eased more by then". Qantas intends to return more employees to service in order to support the expanded network, however it will continue to stand down a majority of employees. Schedule adjustments are as follows:

Qantas will also adjust twice weekly Perth-Port Hedland-Paraburdoo service to operate as twice weekly Perth-Paraburdoo nonstop service. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]