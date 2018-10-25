25-Oct-2018 10:01 AM
Qantas Group CEO: Record 1Q pax revenue performance enables 'substantial' fuel cost recovery
Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce reported (25-Oct-2018) "record passenger revenue performance" in Q1FY2018/19, enabling the group to "substantially recover higher fuel costs". Group unit revenue increased 5.4% year-on-year, with group total revenue increasing 6.3% to AUD4.41 billion (USD3.12 billion), partially offsetting rises in non-fuel costs including higher travel agent commission payments on higher revenue and a weaker AUD. [more - original PR]