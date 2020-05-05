5-May-2020 11:07 AM
Qantas Group CEO optimistic domestic travel will commence 'earlier than first thought'
Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce stated (05-May-2020) the group is "optimistic that domestic travel will start returning earlier than first thought, but we clearly won't be back to pre-coronavirus levels anytime soon" and with the "possible exception of New Zealand, international travel demand could take years to return to what it was". Mr Joyce said the group needs to review its fleet, network and capital expenditure. [more - original PR]