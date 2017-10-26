Qantas Group projects H1FY2018 underlying profit improvement of 5.6% to 11.5%

Qantas Group announced (26-Oct-2017) it expects to report an underlying profit before tax in the range of AUD900 million to AUD950 million (USD693.4 million to USD732 million) for H1FY2018. This compares to an underlying profit before tax of AUD852 million (USD659 million) in H1FY2017. Key assumptions and expectations are:

Total Group capacity to increase by 2%-3% in H1FY2018;

Group Domestic capacity to decrease by 2%-3% in H1FY2018 and decrease by 1% in H2FY2018, as right sizing in key markets continues;

Unit revenue growth in the domestic business is expected to slow in H2FY2018, due to the strong performance in the prior corresponding period;

Group International capacity to increase by around 5% in H1FY2018 and 3% in H2FY2018, due to previously announced network changes targeting growing Asian markets;

International competitor capacity growth of around 3% expected in H1FY2018 and 6%-7% H2FY2018;

At current forward market AUD prices, the Group's H1FY2018 fuel cost is expected to be AUD1550 million (USD1194.5 million). That compares to a AUD1490 million (USD1148.5 million) underlying fuel cost in H1FY2017;

Based on a Brent forward market price of AUD74 per barrel for the remainder of FY2018, the Group's full year fuel cost is expected to be AUD3210 million (USD2474 million), compared with AUD3040 million (USD2343.3 million) for FY2017, impacting H2FY2018 earnings. [more - original PR]