24-Feb-2022 12:19 PM

Qantas Group to resume Project Sunrise activities, potential deliveries from 2025

Qantas Group announced (24-Feb-2022) the following strategic fleet priorities:

  • Select Airbus as preferred supplier for Qantas Domestic narrowbody fleet renewal;
  • Commence delivery of aircraft in FY2023 deferred due to the pandemic. This includes three Boeing 787-9s, two A321neos and seven non-deferred A321neos;
  • A380 fleet right sized to 10 units and returning to service ahead of schedule;
  • Reallocation of Jetstar international aircraft to optimise domestic capacity in H2FY2022. This includes 787-9 deployment from Jetstar Airways, A320s from Jetstar New Zealand, five A320s from Jetstar Asia and two A320s from Jetstar Japan;
  • Deliver three A321 converted freighters in H1FY2022, with two A330s to come, with the first aircraft expected in mid 2023;
  • Continue to identify power-by-the-hour opportunities;
  • Up to 18 Embraer E190s on capacity hire arrangement with Alliance Aviation;
  • Resume Project Sunrise activities, to support potential deliveries from 2025. [more - original PR]

