24-Feb-2022 12:19 PM
Qantas Group to resume Project Sunrise activities, potential deliveries from 2025
Qantas Group announced (24-Feb-2022) the following strategic fleet priorities:
- Select Airbus as preferred supplier for Qantas Domestic narrowbody fleet renewal;
- Commence delivery of aircraft in FY2023 deferred due to the pandemic. This includes three Boeing 787-9s, two A321neos and seven non-deferred A321neos;
- A380 fleet right sized to 10 units and returning to service ahead of schedule;
- Reallocation of Jetstar international aircraft to optimise domestic capacity in H2FY2022. This includes 787-9 deployment from Jetstar Airways, A320s from Jetstar New Zealand, five A320s from Jetstar Asia and two A320s from Jetstar Japan;
- Deliver three A321 converted freighters in H1FY2022, with two A330s to come, with the first aircraft expected in mid 2023;
- Continue to identify power-by-the-hour opportunities;
- Up to 18 Embraer E190s on capacity hire arrangement with Alliance Aviation;
- Resume Project Sunrise activities, to support potential deliveries from 2025. [more - original PR]