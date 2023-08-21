Become a CAPA Member
21-Aug-2023 5:00 PM

Qantas Group to add 250k seats on multiple international services

Qantas Group announced (21-Aug-2023) plans to add over 250,000 seats on the following services: 

  • Sydney-Bali: A330 aircraft will replace daily Boeing 737 flights from Oct-2023, with more premium seats and fully-flat beds in business class;
  • Sydney-Auckland-New York JFK: Frequency will increase from four times weekly to daily from Aug-2024;
  • Sydney-Johannesburg: A380s will operate to South Africa for the first time from Jul-2024, nearly doubling capacity during peak periods;
  • Melbourne-Los Angeles: Capacity will increase by around 20% with more A380 flights on the route from Jul-2024;
  • Sydney-Los Angeles: Frequency will increase from eight to nine times weekly from Jul-2024, operated with a mix of Boeing 787 and A380 aircraft.

Qantas Group is currently at around 80% of its pre-COVID international capacity levels, which has almost doubled in the past year. This is expected to reach 100% by Mar-2024, with the additional flying taking it beyond that level from Jul-2024. [more - original PR]

