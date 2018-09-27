Qantas Group selects Wellcamp Airport in Toowoomba as site for its Qantas Group Pilot Academy

Qantas Group announced (27-Sep-2018) the selection of Toowoomba West Wellcamp Airport in Toowoomba in southern Queensland as the first of two regional locations for its new Qantas Group Pilot Academy. Selection criteria include access to uncongested airspace, a high proportion of clear weather days per year, access to support infrastructure and ability to attract students and trainers to live in the area. The first academy site it due to open by mid-2019. The facility will have capacity to train up to 250 pilots p/a, from Australia and overseas. Construction of the Academy's facilities at Wellcamp Airport - including new hangar, classroom facilities and student accommodation - will commence in Nov-2018. The first students are due to commence training in mid 2019. The investment in new infrastructure is estimated at AUD35 million (USD25.4 million), with the majority of this funding contributed from private sector partners. The facility will be constructed in partnership with the Queensland Government and the Wagner Corporation, the owner of Wellcamp Airport. Alice Springs, Bendigo, Busselton, Dubbo, Launceston, Mackay, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga are still under consideration for the second academy site. [more - original PR]