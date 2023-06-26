Qantas Group requests customers use COVID travel credits and launches customer tool

Qantas Group renewed (26-Jun-2023) calls for customers with COVID-era travel credits to use them towards booking a trip before the deadline of 31-Dec-2023. The carrier launched a new customer tool, 'Find My Credit', which helps locate bookings that are up to three years old and may have been changed several times due to numerous waves of border changes during the pandemic. Qantas said customers who book a flight using a COVID credit between today and 31-Jul-2023 will receive double Frequent Flyer points. The group noted around AUD2 billion (USD1.34 billion) of COVID credits were issued across the Qantas Group, with most generated when borders closed in Mar-2020. [more - original PR]