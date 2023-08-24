Qantas Group places firm order for 12 A350s and 12 Boeing 787s

Qantas Group placed (23-Aug-2023) a firm order for 24 aircraft to progressively replace its existing A330s. The order will be split between 12 A350s and 12 Boeing 787s arriving from FY2027 into the next decade. The group has also negotiated additional purchase right options, split evenly between both manufacturers, to give flexibility for future growth and ultimately replace its 10 A380s with A350s from around FY2032 onwards. Qantas' A330 aircraft mostly operate on international flights to Asia and the US as well as some domestic flights. The longer range on the 787 and A350 aircraft on order means they will be able to operate all the routes on the group's current international network, as well as on new routes. The average age of the A330 fleet will be 21 years when the replacement programme starts in FY2027. Aircraft scheduled to leave the Qantas fleet towards the end of the replacement programme will undergo a cabin refurbishment from FY2025, including next generation seats in the economy cabin. CEO designate Vanessa Hudson stated: "The phasing of these orders mean they can be funded within our debt range and through earnings, on top of continuing shareholder returns in line with our financial framework". Ms Hudson added: "This deal gives the Qantas Group access to sustainable aviation fuel supplies out of the US, making us one of the first airlines in the world to have a pathway to achieving our 2030 SAF targets". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]