Qantas Group outlines liquidity position, to pay approx 50% of redundancies by 31-Dec-2020

Qantas Airways announced (03-Dec-2020) a significant backlog of supplier payments and refunds have now been cleared and expects, by 31-Dec-2020, approximately 50% of redundancy payments associated with 8500 job losses will have been made. As of 30-Nov-2020, the Group had AUD3.6 billion (USD2.7 billion) in available liquidity, with an additional AUD500 million (USD370.7 million) before 31-Dec-2020 to provide additional standby liquidity. Since 30-Jun-2020, the Group has raised AUD715 million (USD529.1 million) of additional debt, with an additional AUD72 million (USD53.4 million) from the retail portion of its capital raising. There are no further material debts maturing until Apr-2022. Qantas stated as progress on vaccines provides confidence that the worst the coronavirus pandemic has passed, the Group intends to maintain strong liquidity to protect against additional, unexpected shocks. [more - original PR]