2-May-2018 9:10 AM
Qantas Group orders six additional Boeing 787-9s, to join fleet from late 2019
Qantas Group announced (02-May-2018) an order for six additional Boeing 787-9s. Key details include:
- The new aircraft will take Qantas International's 787-9 fleet to 14 by end of 2020 and will enable the accelerated retirement of its last six 747s. Qantas stated the 787-9 is around 20% more fuel efficient than the 747 and has significantly lower maintenance costs;
- The first of these six additional 787-9s is due to arrive between late 2019 and mid-to-late 2020. To date, Qantas has taken delivery of four 787-9s with a further four due to arrive by the end of 2018;
- Qantas expects to invest in an additional 787 simulator to assist with training more of its pilots to operate the new aircraft. This comes on top of the Qantas Group Pilot Academy opening in 2019;
- Qantas reported there is no change to capital expenditure guidance for FY2018 and FY2019;
- Combined with the airline's A380s, A330s and 737s, the additional 787s will allow for further utilisation improvements to the Qantas International network. Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said that with the 787s better economics and longer range, and an expanded fleet of 787-9s, the carrier will be "looking at destinations in the Americas, Asia, South Africa and Europe";
- The 787-9s has 236 seats compared to 364 on the 747. The newer aircraft also has a greater focus on Business and Premium Economy seating. However, the reduced maintenance needs of the 787 plus more efficient aircraft patterning and reduced payload restrictions on long routes mean the actual impact on overall capacity for Qantas International is expected to be negligible. [more - original PR - Order announcement] [more - original PR - II]