Qantas Group chairman Leigh Clifford reported (27-Oct-2017) more than 50% of the Group's international capacity is directed towards Asia. Mr Clifford said Qantas and Jetstar have responded to meet rising demand in the Asia Pacific in a capital efficient way, through better utilisation of existing aircraft. He also noted that better utilisation of the A380 on "these popular routes was a major consideration in rerouting through Singapore".