21-Feb-2019 10:05 AM

Qantas Group: FY2018/2019 guidance projects flat domestic and international capacity

Qantas Group presented (21-Feb-2019) the following outlook for FY2018/2019:

  • Group capacity growth expected to be flat across domestic and international;
  • "Strong forward bookings", Group CEO Alan Joyce said, up 6.8% as at 31-Dec-2018; 
  • Fuel cost expected to be AUD3.9 billion (USD2.8 billion), an increase of 2% year-on-year, with almost two thirds of this increase occurring in H1FY2018/2019;
  • Fuel for FY2019/2020 is fully hedged with 73% participation in favourable price movements;
  • Transformation benefits expected to be at least ~AUD400 million (~USD286.7 million);
  • Capital expenditure net of asset sales expected to be AUD1.6 billion (USD1.1 billion) for FY2019/2020, with AUD1 billion (USD716.7 million) spent in the first half;
  • FY2019/2020 net depreciation and non cancellable aircraft operating lease rentals expected to be ~AUD120 million (~USD86 million) higher than FY2018/2018 on an underlying basis;
  • Ongoing transformation programme on track to deliver gross benefits of greater than AUD400 million (USD287.3 million) with AUD206 million (USD148.0 million) delivered as at 31-Dec-2018. [more - original PR]

