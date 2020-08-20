Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-Aug-2020 12:22 PM

Qantas Group falls into the red in FY2020

Qantas Group reported (20-Aug-2020) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 30-Jun-2020:

  • Revenue: AUD14,257 million (USD9550 million), -20.6% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: AUD12,183 million (USD8160 million), -22.4%;
    • Cargo: AUD1045 million (USD700.3 million), +7.6%;
  • Costs: AUD16,694 million (USD11,190 million), +1.2%;
    • Labour: AUD3646 million (USD2440 million), -14.6%;
    • Fuel: AUD2895 million (USD1940 million), -24.7%;
  • Underlying EBIT (loss): AUD395 million (USD264.7 million), -75.4%;
    • Qantas domestic: AUD173 million (USD115.9 million), -77.8%;
    • Qantas international: AUD56 million (USD37.5 million), -82.7%;
    • Jetstar Group: (AUD26 million) (USD17.4 million), compared to a profit of AUD400 million in p-c-p;
    • Qantas Loyalty: AUD341 million (USD228.5 million), -9.3%;
  • Statutory EBIT (loss): (AUD2437 million) (USD1630 million), compared to a profit of AUD1474 million in p-c-p;
  • Underlying profit before tax: AUD124 million (USD83.1 million), -90.6%;
  • Statutory profit before tax (loss): (AUD2708 million) (USD1810 million), compared to a profit of AUD1192 million in p-c-p;
  • Net profit (loss): (AUD1964 million) (USD1320 million), compared to a profit of AUD840 million in p-c-p;
  • Unit revenue (RASK): AUD 8.99 cents (USD 6.02 cents), +1.5%;
  • Unit cost (CASK): AUD 8.87 cents (USD 5.94 cents) , +11.3%;
  • Unit cost excl fuel: AUD 4.41 cents (USD 2.96 cents), +4.3%.
  • Total assets: AUD20,026 million (USD13,420 million);
    • Cash and cash equivalents: AUD3520 million (USD2360 million);
  • Total liabilities: AUD18,500 million (USD12,400 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at AUD1 = USD0.67016

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More