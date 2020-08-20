20-Aug-2020 12:22 PM
Qantas Group falls into the red in FY2020
Qantas Group reported (20-Aug-2020) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 30-Jun-2020:
- Revenue: AUD14,257 million (USD9550 million), -20.6% year-on-year;
- Passenger: AUD12,183 million (USD8160 million), -22.4%;
- Cargo: AUD1045 million (USD700.3 million), +7.6%;
- Costs: AUD16,694 million (USD11,190 million), +1.2%;
- Labour: AUD3646 million (USD2440 million), -14.6%;
- Fuel: AUD2895 million (USD1940 million), -24.7%;
- Underlying EBIT (loss): AUD395 million (USD264.7 million), -75.4%;
- Qantas domestic: AUD173 million (USD115.9 million), -77.8%;
- Qantas international: AUD56 million (USD37.5 million), -82.7%;
- Jetstar Group: (AUD26 million) (USD17.4 million), compared to a profit of AUD400 million in p-c-p;
- Qantas Loyalty: AUD341 million (USD228.5 million), -9.3%;
- Statutory EBIT (loss): (AUD2437 million) (USD1630 million), compared to a profit of AUD1474 million in p-c-p;
- Underlying profit before tax: AUD124 million (USD83.1 million), -90.6%;
- Statutory profit before tax (loss): (AUD2708 million) (USD1810 million), compared to a profit of AUD1192 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (AUD1964 million) (USD1320 million), compared to a profit of AUD840 million in p-c-p;
- Unit revenue (RASK): AUD 8.99 cents (USD 6.02 cents), +1.5%;
- Unit cost (CASK): AUD 8.87 cents (USD 5.94 cents) , +11.3%;
- Unit cost excl fuel: AUD 4.41 cents (USD 2.96 cents), +4.3%.
- Total assets: AUD20,026 million (USD13,420 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: AUD3520 million (USD2360 million);
- Total liabilities: AUD18,500 million (USD12,400 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at AUD1 = USD0.67016