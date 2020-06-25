Become a CAPA Member
Loading
25-Jun-2020 10:51 AM

Qantas Group expects breakeven full year result

Qantas Group announced (25-Jun-2020) after reporting a strong underlying profit before tax of AUD771 million (USD528.6 million) in H1FY2020, the Group saw a significant reduction in revenue during H2FY2020. The group expects to report a full year result between breakeven and a small underlying profit before tax. Qantas Loyalty is expected to contribute positively, with only a 5% to 10% reduction in earnings, while Qantas Freight performed strongly. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More