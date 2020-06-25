Qantas Group expects breakeven full year result

Qantas Group announced (25-Jun-2020) after reporting a strong underlying profit before tax of AUD771 million (USD528.6 million) in H1FY2020, the Group saw a significant reduction in revenue during H2FY2020. The group expects to report a full year result between breakeven and a small underlying profit before tax. Qantas Loyalty is expected to contribute positively, with only a 5% to 10% reduction in earnings, while Qantas Freight performed strongly. [more - original PR]