3-May-2022 12:24 PM

Qantas Group domestic market share increases in Q3FY2022, expected to reach 70%

Qantas Group reported (02-May-2022) the following highlights for Q3FY2022:

  • Leisure demand is very strong, with Qantas and Jetstar operating at approximately 110% of pre-COVID-19 capacity over the Easter school holidays;
  • Small business travel is now above pre-coronavirus levels and corporate travel is at 85%;
  • Group overall domestic market share has increased and is expected to be 70% between the two main competitors;
  • Bookings for markets including London, Los Angeles, South Africa and Bali are all above pre-coronavirus levels and Jetstar has resumed more than 60% of its international routes as more leisure destinations in Asia have reopened;
  • Higher domestic freight volumes are expected to be largely maintained given the structural shift in Australia's e-commerce activity. Some softening of international yields is anticipated as more passenger flights return in the months ahead;
  • Qantas Loyalty's underlying EBIT is expected to approximately double from Q3FY2022 to Q4FY2022. [more - original PR]

