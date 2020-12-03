3-Dec-2020 12:24 PM
Qantas Group domestic Dec-2020 capacity up to nearly 80% of pre coronavirus capacity
Qantas Group provided (03-Dec-2020) the following updates on key business units:
- Group Domestic capacity will increase to 68% of pre-coronavirus levels for Dec-2020, increasing to nearly 80% for Q3FY2021. This compares with 20% capacity in Q1FY2021 and around 40% for Q2FY2021;
- The Group expects its domestic market share of above 70% to be maintained;
- Changes in the broader domestic market have seen a number of large corporate customers move to Qantas, a trend that accelerated "in the past few months";
- Qantas continues to work with travel agencies to reduce selling costs and create improved selling opportunities for these partners. New multi year agreements have been finalised with 10 of the top 12 agencies;
- The Group's international operations remain largely grounded, with the exceptions being ongoing repatriation services and a limited number of flights to New Zealand under a one way bubble arrangement. [more - original PR]