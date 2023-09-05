Become a CAPA Member
5-Sep-2023 10:30 AM

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce brings forward retirement by two months

Qantas Group announced (05-Sep-2023) CEO Alan Joyce will bring forward his retirement by two months to help the company "accelerate its renewal". CEO designate Vanessa Hudson will assume the role of MD and group CEO from 06-Sep-2023. Mr Joyce stated: "In the last few weeks, the focus on Qantas and events of the past make it clear to me that the company needs to move ahead with its renewal as a priority". He added: "The best thing I can do under these circumstances is to bring forward my retirement and hand over to Vanessa and the new management team now". Qantas Group shareholders will formally vote on the appointment of Ms Hudson as MD at Qantas' AGM in Nov-2023. [more - original PR]

