11-Nov-2019 7:51 AM
Qantas Group announced expanded commitment to sustainable aviation
Qantas announced (11-Nov-2019) plans for the group to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, in a major expansion of the airline's commitment to a more sustainable aviation industry. Key details include:
- Qantas, Jetstar Australia and New Zealand, QantasLink and Qantas Freight will offset all growth in emissions from domestic and international operations from 2020;
- Cap net emissions from 2020 onwards;
- Invest AUD50 million (USD34.2 million) over 10 years to help develop a sustainable aviation fuel industry;
