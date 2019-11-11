Become a CAPA Member
11-Nov-2019

Qantas Group announced expanded commitment to sustainable aviation

Qantas announced (11-Nov-2019) plans for the group to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, in a major expansion of the airline's commitment to a more sustainable aviation industry. Key details include:

  • Qantas, Jetstar Australia and New Zealand, QantasLink and Qantas Freight will offset all growth in emissions from domestic and international operations from 2020;
  • Cap net emissions from 2020 onwards;
  • Invest AUD50 million (USD34.2 million) over 10 years to help develop a sustainable aviation fuel industry;
  • Immediately double the number of flights being offset. [more - original PR]

