Qantas Group and Alliance Aviation terminate acquisition agreement

Qantas Group announced (19-Oct-2023) the termination of a May-2022 agreement to fully acquire Alliance Aviation. The companies stated there is "no reasonable" path forward for the deal at present, after the acquisition was formally opposed by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in Apr-2023. Qantas said it will "continue to serve the growing resources sector" through its existing charter operations. The group will retain its shareholding of nearly 20% of Alliance and will continue a long term agreement that sees Alliance operate up to 30 Embraer E190s for Qantas Group. Qantas has agreed to exercise options over four additional aircraft under that agreement, which will bring the total number of E190s operated by Alliance for the Qantas Group to 26, with four options remaining. The additional aircraft are expected to join the Qantas fleet from Apr-2024. Alliance MD Scott McMillan stated: "Despite the outcome of the transaction, we look forward to continuing our long standing and productive relationship with Qantas". [more - original PR]