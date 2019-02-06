Qantas expresses disappointment in Productivity Commission draft report on airports

Qantas stated (06-Feb-2019) the Australian Productivity Commission's draft report on airport charges regulation is "disappointing" and "essentially endorses Australia's airports to remain some of the most expensive in the world". Qantas argued average airfares have declined by close to 40% in the past 10 years while airport revenue has increased 25%. "This report suggests there's no real imbalance here", Qantas stated. [more - original PR]