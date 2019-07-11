Become a CAPA Member
11-Jul-2019

Qantas expands codeshare with LATAM in Latin America

Qantas announced (10-Jul-2019) plans to codeshare on LATAM services to the following destinations:

Qantas passengers be eligible to earn and redeem Qantas points on the codeshare services. As previously reported by CAPA, Qantas added its code to a number of LATAM Brazil's nonstop services, including Santiago-Sao Paulo and Santiago-Rio de Janeiro, from 05-Jun-2017. [more - original PR]

