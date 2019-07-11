Qantas expands codeshare with LATAM in Latin America

Qantas announced (10-Jul-2019) plans to codeshare on LATAM services to the following destinations:

Santiago to Montevideo, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba and Florianopolis (Brazilian destinations served via Sao Paulo), effective 01-Aug-2019;

Santiago-Brasilia, effective 15-Oct-2019.

Qantas passengers be eligible to earn and redeem Qantas points on the codeshare services. As previously reported by CAPA, Qantas added its code to a number of LATAM Brazil's nonstop services, including Santiago-Sao Paulo and Santiago-Rio de Janeiro, from 05-Jun-2017. [more - original PR]