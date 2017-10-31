Loading
Qantas announces domestic schedule for newest Boeing 787-9

Qantas Airways announced (30-Oct-2017) the domestic schedule for its new Boeing 787-9, which will operate on select domestic services between Melbourne, Perth and Sydney from 01-Nov-2017 to 14-Dec-2017. The six week schedule will allow pilots, cabin crew and ground operations teams to become familiar with the aircraft before it commences Melbourne-Los Angeles QF95 and QF96 services from 15-Dec-2017. The aircraft will operate the following schedule:

  • 01-Nov-2017 to 02-Nov-2017:
    • QF481 Melbourne-Perth (14:40-18:50);
    • QF762 Perth-Melbourne (08:00-14:35);
  • 03-Nov-2017 to 14-Dec-2017:
    • QF775 Melbourne-Perth (07:10-08:20);
    • QF772 Perth-Melbourne (09:55-16:30);
    • QF460 Melbourne-Sydney (18:30-19:55);
    • QF497 Sydney-Melbourne (22:00-23:35);
  • On weekends on the following dates: 04-Nov, 11-Nov and 25-Nov-2017 and 02-Dec and 09-Dec-2017:
    • QF422 Melbourne-Sydney (10:00-11:25);
    • QF439 Sydney-Melbourne (14:00-15:35). [more - original PR]

