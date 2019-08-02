'Qantas Channel' NDC enabled distribution platform goes live

Qantas announced (01-Aug-2019) the 'Qantas Channel' NDC enabled distribution platform is now live. Qantas forced an agreement with "all of the major Global Distribution Systems" to allow the channel to be available to agencies globally and described the launch "an important milestone in the transformation of Qantas' distribution strategy". That airline stated benefits from the platform will include "Greater reward and recognition of our Frequent Flyers and the ability to deliver targeted offers for our Agency Partners". [more - original PR]