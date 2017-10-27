Qantas Group CEO: We are 'on track for another successful year'

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce stated (27-Oct-2017) there were "clear signs" of continued strong financial performance during Q1FY2018, which "showed we've made a very positive start to the new financial year. My Joyce noted total group revenue was up 5% year-on-year for the period, led by strong performance in the domestic market and improvements in the international market, which "has been impacted by capacity growth from our competitors". Mr Joyce noted that Qantas "flagged that trading conditions are expected to toughen somewhat" in H2FY2018, "mainly due to higher fuel costs and more international capacity growth impacting unit revenue". The company's H2FY2018 guidance of higher profit despite a larger fuel bill "shows we are well placed to navigate these conditions, and are on track for another successful year" said Mr Joyce. [more - original PR]