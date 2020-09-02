Become a CAPA Member
2-Sep-2020 1:23 PM

Qantas CEO: 'We don't see demand coming back until 2023 or 2024'

Qantas Airways Group CEO Alan Joyce, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (02-Sep-2020) "We are forecasting that we won't see substantial international flying until Jul-2021, where we are assuming we can start again with the Boeing 787s". Mr Joyce added: "We are expecting to start operating in the next financial year with 50% of our pre-COVID schedule, we have parked our A380s for at least three years in the desert as we don't see the demand coming back until 2023 or 2024".

