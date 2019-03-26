Become a CAPA Member
26-Mar-2019 11:16 AM

Qantas CEO: Perth-London service exceeds expectations in first year of operations

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce reported (26-Mar-2019) the following highlights from an independent analysis by Deloitte Access Economics marking the first anniversary of Qantas' nonstop Perth-London Heathrow service:

  • The service facilitated an AUD101 million (USD71.9 million) increase in spending by visitors, 92% of which was from international stop over passengers. Transit passengers at Perth Airport spent AUD2.3 million (USD1.6 million);
  • 71% of international visitors on the route chose to stop over in Perth, helping to drive more than one million visitor nights spent in Western Australia (WA);
  • Qantas recorded a 30% increase in passenger numbers between Australia and London via Perth, including a 7% increase in visitors from the UK travelling to Perth;
  • Australian residents made up just under 60% of passengers on Perth-London sector. UK residents made up the majority of foreign passengers at 31%;
  • Average outbound passengers comprised 25% from Melbourne, 7% from Sydney, 6% from Brisbane and 4% from Adelaide;
  • Out of 720 planned services only four were cancelled, resulting in a reliability rating of 99.5%;
  • The service directly and indirectly supported the creation of 601 full time equivalent jobs, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sector;
  • The service generated more than AUD100 million (USD71.2 million) in "free publicity" due to global interest, including exposure for WA as a destination.

Mr Joyce said the service exceeded expectations and commented: "A year of operating this route shows that a hub in WA connecting Australia to the world works really well... Almost every flight is full and it turned a profit almost immediately". [more - original PR]

