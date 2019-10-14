Qantas calls on Australia's Government to introduce airport dispute resolution mechanisms

Qantas reported (14-Oct-2019) airport tenants, rideshare drivers and airlines have met in a coalition to call on Australia's Government to introduce a dispute resolution mechanism allowing them to challenge increases in fees and charges that get passed on to consumers. Qantas reported many of Australia's airports want to keep a system that allows them to make 'super profits' and that current rules allow airports "to charge almost whatever they want". Qantas noted airport lobbyists are in Canberra in negotiations with the Australian Government "to keep making super-profits at the expense of the consumer". [more - original PR]