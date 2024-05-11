Qantas 'becoming a more point-to-point direct carrier': Senior EVP Americas

Qantas Airways senior EVP the Americas Oronzo Miccoli, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "Long haul is ingrained in how we set up the entire business, out of necessity". He added: "Six or seven years ago, we realised our flight planning system is so critical to our operation, because of the way we have to optimise fuel for a 17 hour sector. We realised an off the shelf product that was customised wasn't going to be optimal, so we went and built our own with industry partners, because we needed that to be a leader in long haul aviation". Mr Miccoli also commented on the carrier's network rebuild in the Americas, stating: "Once the taps were turned on and the borders were open, demand came through and came through fast, and our challenge was getting aircraft back in the sky fast to fulfil that demand. We're probably at 80% capacity relative to pre-pandemic. To be honest, we've stopped trying to reference to that pre-COVID period because our network structure is fairly different". Mr Miccoli added: "We're slowly but fundamentally becoming a more point-to-point direct carrier. We know our customers are demanding that... and we know they're willing to pay a premium".