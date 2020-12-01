Qantas appoints Swissport as ground services partner in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra

Swissport announced (30-Nov-2020) Qantas appointed it as preferred ground services partner for Sydney (domestic), Melbourne (domestic) and Canberra following a rigorous review and tender process. The work will be awarded subject to consultation and finalisation of contracts. As previously reported by CAPA, Qantas Airways notified approximately 2000 employees that it will move to outsource ground handling operations at 10 airports across Australia. [more - original PR]