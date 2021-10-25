Qantas announces vaccine requirements for international travel

Qantas announced (20-Oct-2021) vaccination requirements for international travellers, effective 01-Nov-2021. Travellers planning to travel to or from Australia on a Qantas aircraft must be fully vaccinated with a government approved or recognised vaccine, with the exception of:

Children under 12 years of age;

Customers with a valid exemption;

Customers holding a ticket sold by Qantas on a codeshare flight operated by another airline, unless vaccination is a requirement of the operating airline or destination.

These requirements will be reviewed by 01-Feb-2022. [more - original PR]