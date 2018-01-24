Qantas appoints new Loyalty CEO and new chief customer officer

Qantas announced the following appointments (24-Jan-2018), effective 12-Feb-2018.
- Olivia Wirth appointed as CEO of Loyalty business. The change follows the resignation of current Loyalty CEO Jayne Hrdlicka, who announced her departure from the Group in Dec-2017. Olivia Wirth has been with Qantas for nine years, spending most of that time as a member of the management committee and with responsibility for brand, marketing and corporate affairs. She is currently the group's chief customer officer;
- Vanessa Hudson appointed to role of chief customer officer, joining the group management committee and reporting to group CEO Alan Joyce. Vanessa Hudson joined Qantas in 1994 and is currently the executive manager of sales and distribution. She has held a series of customer and commercial roles at the airline, including head of product and service development, SVP of the Americas and New Zealand and general manager of inflight services. The chief customer officer portfolio will retain responsibility for group marketing while the corporate affairs function will move under the group executive of people and culture with a "dotted line to the group CEO".