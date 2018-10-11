11-Oct-2018 9:27 AM
Qantas and KLM sign codeshare agreement between Australia and Netherlands
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Qantas Airways signed (10-Oct-2018) a codeshare agreement entering into effect on 31-Oct-2018. KLM will codeshare on Qantas services between Singapore and Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. Qantas will codeshare on KLM services between Amsterdam and Singapore. Ticket sales for Qantas codeshare services operated by KLM open on 01-Nov-2018 for travel from 08-Nov-2018. [more - original PR - I][more - original PR - II]