Qantas and Emirates to apply to extend partnership, Qantas to halt Dubai service from Mar-2018

Qantas and Emirates announced (31-Aug-2017) plans to apply to extend their partnership for another five years. The carriers will make changes to their alliance to "reflect customer demand, new aircraft technology and each airline's respective network strengths". Adjustments will also "deliver financial upside to both airlines", with Qantas estimating its own net benefit at more than AUD80 million (USD63.3 million) from FY2019 onwards. Key changes include:

Qantas to reroute daily Sydney-London A380 service via Singapore rather than Dubai, effective 25-Mar-2018, replacing one of the existing Sydney–Singapore A330 frequencies. The second daily Sydney–Singapore frequency will continue to be operated by an A330 aircraft;

Qantas will upgauge the existing daily Melbourne-Singapore service from an A330 to an A380, also effective 25-Mar-2018. The second three times weekly A330 service will be increased to daily frequency;

As previously announced, Qantas' existing Melbourne-Dubai-London service will be replaced with a Boeing 787-9 service flying Melbourne-Perth-London;

Emirates to continue serving Australia-Dubai with 77 weekly frequencies from five cities – Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney - including seven daily A380 frequencies;

-Dubai with 77 weekly frequencies from five cities – Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney - including seven daily A380 frequencies; Qantas passengers remain able to fly on Emirates aircraft to Dubai, and will have a choice of three hub options – Dubai, Perth and Singapore - between Australia and the UK and Europe. [more - original PR]