Qantas and Emirates provide major update on their partnership, adjusting trans Tasman flying

Qantas and Emirates announced (11-Oct-2017) additional network changes under their joint partnership, to offer greater year round frequency and more services between Australia and New Zealand. The carriers stated the changes reflect customer demand and the airlines' respective network strengths and provide more options for customers to travel between Australia and New Zealand to Asia, the UK/Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Enhanced trans Tasman connectivity: Emirates: Airline to halt services from Melbourne and Brisbane to Auckland from Mar-2018; Carrier to focus on nonstop Auckland-Dubai service; Emirates will retain existing daily A380 Dubai-Sydney-Christchurch route. The airline is also evaluating potential new nonstop services between New Zealand and Dubai; Emirates will reschedule Australian flights to create a better spread of departure times throughout the day. Qantas: Qantas will increase Australia and New Zealand frequencies. Melbourne-Auckland to increase by seven weekly frequencies. Brisbane-Auckland to add two weekly frequencies. Some services to be upgauged from Boeing 737 to A330 equipment; Emirates will codeshare on Qantas' new trans Tasman services. Qantas will offer seamless connections to its London services via Perth or Singapore and to Emirates' services between Australia and Europe via Dubai.



These changes are included in the airlines' application to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and New Zealand Ministry of Transport for the extension of authorisation of their joint business for another five years (until 2023). The airlines' joint submission also includes Qantas' re-routing of its Sydney-London service via Singapore rather than Dubai and Emirates' new, fourth daily A380 Sydney-Dubai service. [more - original PR]

Emirates: "Reauthorisation of the partnership will allow us to leverage our combined network strengths to offer customers even more flight choices and reciprocal benefits for our millions of frequent flyer members. It will enable us to continue developing world-class customer experiences, and contribute to stimulating increased opportunities for international trade, tourism and commerce", Sir Tim Clark, president. Source: Emirates, 11-Oct-2017.