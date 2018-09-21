Qantas and Cathay Pacific announce new codeshare agreement
Qantas and Cathay Pacific announced (21-Sep-2018) a new codeshare agreement effective 28-Oct-2018. The agreement covers Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon services from Hong Kong to 10 cities across India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, and long haul services from Hong Kong to Perth and Cairns. Cathay Pacific will in turn codeshare on 13 routes on Qantas' domestic network, including Brisbane-Sydney, Melbourne-Sydney, Brisbane-Melbourne and Adelaide-Melbourne. Qantas International CEO Alison Webster said the codeshare forms part of Qantas' global hub strategy to expand its network with airline partners. "This new codeshare partnership also forms part of our growth strategy for the broader Asia region, with strong demand for travel between Australia and Asia", Ms Webster stated. [more - original PR]