Qantas Airways travel demand strengthens significantly since Feb-2022

Qantas Airways stated (25-Mar-2022) domestic travel demand has strengthened significantly since Feb-2022, with Qantas and Jetstar's capacity for Easter expected to reach 110% of pre coronavirus levels. This compares with an average of 40% for 2H2021. Internationally, bookings for destinations including Los Angeles, London and Hawaii are above pre coronavirus levels and another boost is expected when New Zealand's border opens to Australians from 12-Apr-2022. [more - original PR]