Qantas Airways to launch Sydney-Bengaluru service

Qantas Airways announced (08-Apr-2022) plans to launch a service to Bengaluru [Bangalore], accelerating New South Wales' post-COVID tourism recovery. Qantas will operate four weekly frequencies from Sydney to Bengaluru from 14-Sep-2022, using A330 equipment. These will be the first nonstop flights between Australia and southern India by any airline and will cut almost three hours off the current fastest travel time from Sydney to Bengaluru. Qantas will continue to operate up to five flights a week between Melbourne and Delhi, making it the only airline offering direct flights between Australia and both northern and southern India. [more - original PR]