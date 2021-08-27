Qantas Airways proposes Darwin as Perth alternative/addition for London services

Qantas Group stated (26-Aug-2021) Qantas' ability to fly nonstop between Australia and London is expected to be in even higher demand post-coronavirus. The airline is investigating using Darwin as a transit point, which has been Qantas' main entry for repatriation services, as an alternative, or in addition, to its existing Perth hub given conservative border policies in Western Australia. Discussions on this option are continuing. [more - original PR]