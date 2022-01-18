Become a CAPA Member
18-Jan-2022

Qantas Airways looks to recruit international cabin crew across three Australian bases

Qantas Airways, via its official LinkedIn account, stated (18-Jan-2022) the carrier is seeking to hire international cabin crew members, located in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. As previously reported by CAPA, Qantas and Jetstar continue to have 100% of their available Australian based crew stood up, with Qantas resuming international services after nearly 600 days of closed international borders.

