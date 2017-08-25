Qantas Airways Limited and Its Controlled Entities

Qantas Airways Group provided (25-Aug-2017) the following outlook:
- H1FY2018:
- Overall Group Capacity is expected to increase by around 3% H1FY2018;
- Group Domestic capacity is expected to decrease by around 1% compared with the same period last year; unit revenue is expected to increase on stronger demand;
- Group International capacity is expected to increase by around 5%, driven by previously announced new routes into growing Asian markets. Unit revenue declined by 2% in the H2FY2017 on competitor capacity growth of 5%; competitor capacity growth is expected to slow to around 4% in H1FY2018.
- Full year FY2018 current operating expectations:
- Given the carrier's hedging programme, fuel costs are expected to be no more than AUD3160 million (USD2495 million) and are tracking at AUD3110 million (USD2456 million) at current forward AUD prices;
- Net capital expenditure is expected to be AUD3 billion (USD2.4 billion) for FY2018 and FY2019 combined.
- Impact of inflation on costs, including wage growth, is expected to be AUD250 million (USD197.5 million).
- Gross benefits from the next wave of ongoing transformation (including cost, revenue and fuel efficiency improvements) are expected to be AUD400 million (USD316 million) p/a. [more - original PR]