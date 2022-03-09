Qantas Airways launches 'Green tier'

Qantas Airways stated (09-Mar-2022) Qantas Frequent Flyers will commence earning rewards for making sustainable choices as it launches its new Green membership tier. The Green tier will sit alongside existing flying tiers to encourage and reward the airline's frequent flyers for sustainable choices and supporting environmental initiatives. Members who achieve Green tier status by completing at least five sustainable activities across six areas in their membership year, can choose to receive either 10,000 Qantas Points, 50 Status Credits or have three tonnes of carbon offsets purchased by Qantas on their behalf, as well as a range of other exclusive benefits. These rewards are in addition to benefits members get under their existing flying status or as part of Points Club. Qantas will also recognise certain sustainable actions taken by members since the programme was first announced in Nov-2021. The six Green tier activity areas are travelling, flying, sustainable purchases, lifestyle, reducing impact and giving back. The programme will continue to evolve and offer members more ways to be rewarded for other environmentally friendly activities. As well as choosing either points, Status Credits or carbon offsets for reaching Green tier status, members will also unlock additional bonus points including 150 points for every night they stay at an eco-accredited hotel booked via Qantas Hotels, and 250 bonus points for every case of six eco-wines purchased through Qantas Wine. Other benefits include invitations to exclusive events and a green digital Qantas Frequent Flyer card within the Qantas app. [more - original PR]