Qantas Airways handles passengers from eight overseas destinations into Australia on 21-Feb-2022

Qantas Airways stated (21-Feb-2022) services from eight overseas destinations landed in Australia on 21-Feb-2022, handling the first international tourists in almost two years. The Qantas Group will handle more than 14,000 passengers into Australia in the week of 21-Feb-2022 as quarantine and border barriers for international tourists are lifted. Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said bookings have been strong since the Australian Government announced the country was opening to international visitors. Mr Joyce stated: "We can clearly see from the Australian Government's announcement that people are very keen to come back to Australia, and we continue to see strong bookings out of the US and UK, as well as South Africa and Canada". [more - original PR]